Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal: Any hopes this winter?

Is there a chance that we’re going to hear about a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal at some point this winter?

The first thing that we really should do, of course, is remind you first and foremost that Paramount+ has yet to render a decision, which is on some level surprising. After all, the first season of the show appeared to be successful, so at this point we just wonder if this is really all about trying to secure the cast and/or figure out the story. Do you move forward with Joe and Cruz, or steer the ship in a different direction?

(We probably don’t have to say this, but we’re going to anyway — there is nothing that we want more than to continue Cruz’s story, as her journey was one of the more compelling parts of the first season.)

Now, let’s just go ahead and get into some of our predictions: At some point this winter, we tend to think we’ll hear news about a renewal. It may not happen until late January or February, but we do think that the powers-that-be at Paramount+ do have to start figuring out some of their larger plans here. After all, shouldn’t they be sorting that out sooner rather than later now that the strikes are done? Also, with some big names like Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana, you probably want to ensure that you have them locked in before determining what the future is going to be.

As for when a possible season 2 could be…

Honestly? We think you’re going to waiting a good while, whether that be super-late in 2024 or early 2025, provided the show comes back. While we do think it will be worthy of the wait, there is little reason for it to be rushed.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Special Ops: Lioness right now, including the future of Aaliyah

Do you want to see a Special Ops: Lioness season 2 renewal at some point this winter?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







