Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3: Raq & Unique!

We had a feeling entering Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3 episode 3 that we were going to see some developments. If you like Raq and Unique in particular, let’s just say that you probably got so much more than you even bargained for!

The connection between these two has been obvious for a while but in episode 3, it clearly escalated to another level. With that being said, is this going to take a couple of crazy turns? At the moment, it feels somewhat fair to expect that! This is the sort of show that we’ve been dealing with for a while, and one of the twists could be coming courtesy of Ronnie. This guy seems to have an opinion about just about everything, so you have to think that he’s going to with this, as well.

In general, though, it feels like we’re at a point in the show right now where a lot of stories are firmly in slow-burn mode and we have to be patient to see where a lot of them are going to go. Kanan and Famous are trying to move up in the world, whereas Howard is having to face a lot of questions about the death of his partner Shannon Burke. Meanwhile, Jukebox has a chance to further her music career as a part of a girl group, but is it really the right spot for her? Probably not, but we’ve already seen all the struggles that she is facing within this industry already.

We certainly think that this season of Raising Kanan is already setting up to be one of the biggest and boldest on record. The trust issues between Raq and Kanan are likely going to escalate over time, and there are also some other surprises that will impact them, as well.

