Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 7 spoilers: The last before finale

Do you want to learn more about Fellow Travelers season 1 episode 7 on Showtime next week? Well, there is so much we have to say!

First and foremost, let’s start off with this: The end of the road is almost around the corner already! The Matt Bomer – Jonathan Bailey series is slated to last just eight episodes and at the time of this writing, we don’t have any indication that a season 2 is coming. This was billed from the start as a limited series with a clearly defined beginning, middle, and end. We will play around further with time within this episode, but in the midst of that there is a lot of difficult story that Tim is going to tackle.

“White Nights” is the title for the upcoming episode, and you can see the synopsis below for some other insight:

It’s 1979 and Tim, now a social worker in San Francisco, travels to Fire Island where he suspects Hawk is drinking himself to death after a family tragedy. Hawk takes Tim on a tour of “gay paradise,” indulging in dancing, drugs and unbridled sex until things take a dark turn. In San Francisco, Marcus and Frankie are drawn into the explosion of gay rage prompted by the verdict in Dan White’s murder trial. Hawk’s adult daughter, Kimberly, challenges Lucy to share the truth about her marriage.

In addition to telling all of the different stories that are present within this episode, be sure to also remember that this series is also building towards something so much greater — a sense of finality. It is going to set the stage for the finale in a way that is pretty significant. We still think the best for Fellow Travelers is still to come, and that is saying something given the fact that the story we have received so far is nothing short of pretty darn great.

