Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 promo: Aster wants answers

Tomorrow night on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 arrive — want to learn more about it?

First and foremost, let’s start things off by reminding you where things left off at the end of this past episode. After all, we saw the characters of Aster and Halan continue to suss one another out, as they are each eager to get answers in their own way. There are questions aplenty about the mysterious beacon at the heart of the story, including what secrets are buried there. What are the minerals that Aster was sent there to potentially retrieve?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

What makes things all the more complicated moving into episode 3 is the presence of something else that is going to complicate matters further — a new arrival at the Beacon. Who are they, and what do they want? You can see this person, for the record, by visiting the link here.

If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet, we do think that this does a reasonably good job here of allowing us to better understand who this new arrival is, and the threat that they bring to the delicate state of things:

In shock after her first kill, Aster buries her feelings as she and Halan prepare for QTA Manager Coley to arrive on the beacon; Coley immediately distrusts Halan and sees him as a threat, forcing Aster to make a tough decision.

Obviously, Aster and Halan have a fairly complicated relationship, mostly in that they have some massive trust issues. While what they went through in episode 2 may have bonded them to some extent, how much can either of them rely on that? We don’t thikn it is that hard to understand that they both have experienced a great deal of trauma.

Related – Go ahead and get some more insight on the next Beacon 23, including a sneak peek

What are you most interested in seeing as we get prepared to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 on MGM+?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







