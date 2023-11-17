Beacon season 1 episode 3 sneak peek: Is everything connected?

This weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance in order to see Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 arrive. Is there a lot of good stuff we’re going to learn over the course of it? We tend to think so, and the latest preview serves as further proof.

There are a lot of questions that we already have about this series, including what Aster is really after on the Beacon — is it as simple as some mysterious minerals? Meanwhile, are there a bunch of shocking connections about the place itself and said minerals? It feels like this entire show is an onion and with each passing episode, there is a chance to unpeel it piece by piece.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Beacon 23 videos!

Without further ado, we present the latest preview over at Screen Rant. Within it, Aster presents a rather surprising tie-in between the Beacon’s security ring and what is underneath the microscope. It’s enough to bring her some pause and yet, isn’t it also quite interesting that she is so willing to share everything with Halan?

Through most of the first episode, one of the central themes with Lena Headey and Stephan James’ characters was that there was a real lack of trust between them. Honestly, we’re still not sure just how much of it there really is; it is possible that they are just keeping up appearances and thinking that they can use each other to get what they really want. Of course, this is where we’d also remind you that more than anything else, it seems like Halan does not want to be alone … unless that is a manipulation as well.

This is the thing with this show — at a certain point, even you as a viewer can start to be confused by what you’re seeing on-screen!

Related – Get some more news on the future of Beacon 23 — are we getting a season 2?

What do you most want to see on Beacon 23 season 1 episode 3 entering this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







