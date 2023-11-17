Young Sheldon series finale: Could Jim Parsons appear on-screen?

Now that we know that Young Sheldon season 7 is the final season at CBS, isn’t this the rest chance to talk Jim Parsons? Is there any chance at all that we actually see him on-screen before the series ends?

Before we go any further here, let’s just take a minute to address why his possible participation would be interesting in the first place. We know that the original The Big Bang Theory star has served as a narrator on the show from the very beginning. Because of that, we’ve gotten these tiny glimpses into whatever the future could be for the title character! The presumption here is that Young Sheldon is set at some point a good bit after the events of the original series finale, and we know that Sheldon becomes a bit more settled in his life.

With all of this in mind, we do think that there would be a certain appeal that would 100% come from getting a chance to actually see Parsons in the flesh, and actually get even more closure when it comes to the character’s future.

If there is a downside to doing this, it would be that potentially, it could end up reducing the chances that we’re going to be getting some sort of Big Bang Theory revival down the road. Granted, that feels like a slim possibility anyway, especially since Parsons’ desire to move forward was one of the reasons why it ended. We know that something else within this franchise is in the works, but it might be something that is 100% separate from Sheldon. (The current development for that is over at Max, but not much has been said about it.)

One more thing to remember…

If Jim Parsons does appear in some shape or form, let’s just say that the odds are fairly low that we’re going to be hearing a lot about it in advance. There just isn’t that much of a reason for it to be spoiled.

Related – How many episodes are we getting on the final Young Sheldon season?

Do you think we are going to see Jim Parsons during the Young Sheldon series finale?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







