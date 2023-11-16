Young Sheldon season 7: How many episodes are we getting?

For everyone out there excited for Young Sheldon season 7, we know that there are some bittersweet parts of it. Take, for starters, the fact that this will be the end of the road. We anticipated that this could be the case for months and yet, there’s something really different about actually learning the news is official.

Now that we’ve said this, there may be at least a little bit of a silver lining here — we are getting more installments than we anticipated. According to a report from TVLine, you are going to have fourteen episodes in the final season.

From one point of view, it’s understandable to be bummed out here just because this is the shortest season for the Big Bang Theory prequel that we’ve received so far. However, at the same time, we also know that this is a lot given the fact that season 7 production has yet to even kick off. Like so many other series, filming was delayed here due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — or, in other words, the folks at the AMPTP not giving writers and actors a fair deal.

Having 14 episodes here at least feels like enough time for all of the characters to get something that feels close to proper closure, and for a lot of spotlight episodes to take place. We know that a lot of history here is tied to the original CBS sitcom but, at the same time, we wouldn’t be shocked if there are a few other surprises sprinkled in over the course of the season. It is a clever balancing act trying to figure this out!

For now, let’s just hope that we get proper closure — and also some moments that legitimately make us laugh out loud.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

