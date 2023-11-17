Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 3 air date, story

After the two-episode premiere today on Apple TV+, are you eager to learn more about Monarch: Legacy of Monsters season 1 episode 3? We tend to think so. After all, there is so much good stuff to look forward to here!

First and foremost, though, let’s start off here with the unfortunate declaration that you’re going to be waiting for a few days to see what’s next. While it was nice to get the first two episodes at once, the plan moving forward is for there to be one a week — and also, episode 3 (titled “Secrets and Lies”) is going to be airing a little bit early. Because of Thanksgiving, the plan is for the next new episode to arrive on Wednesday, November 22. Following that, we tend to think that it’s going to shift over to its typical timeslot.

If you are new to the series and are interested in checking it out, we should note that it is set within the Monsterverse, which has already aired a number of feature films. Here is the official logline for it, if you are not familiar with it.

Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

As for episode 3…

Why not give you a few more details for what’s coming? Go ahead and check out the synopsis below:

Shaw leaves the team on a dangerous mission to Alaska in search of Hiroshi. Keiko, Lee, and Billy present their findings to General Puckett.

