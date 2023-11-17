The Rookie season 6 premiere date: Any big changes?

For anyone out there super-excited to see The Rookie season 6 premiere on ABC, isn’t it nice to have a premiere date? We think so! With that in mind, let’s dive a little bit further into some of the news released today.

In a new press release, the folks at the network revealed that the Nathan Fillion police drama is going to have a chance to Tuesday, February 20 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. Season 6 will be wedged between the new season of Will Trent (which proved to be really successful in its first outing) and then The Good Doctor, which is moving to Tuesday nights for the first time.

What will this mean when it comes to the ratings or the future of the police drama? This is definitely something to wonder about at present, but at the end of the day, we don’t necessarily think it is going to make that seismic an impact here at all. All three of these shows are similar enough that they can collectively help each other and in general, the move to Tuesdays helped The Rookie quite a bit when it first arrived. We’re obviously going to have a smaller batch of episodes this time around, with the reason being tied to the recent resolution to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. (Actors and writers did not get a fair deal in anywhere near the amount of time that they should have.)

It still remains to be seen here just what sort of story you are going to get moving into The Rookie season 6 but personally, we’re not anticipating any sort of big changes! This is a show that knows what it is, and that means combining important, true-to-life drama with a few lighthearted character moments.

