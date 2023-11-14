The Rookie season 6 filming draws near as strike ends

For those of you excited to see The Rookie season 6 over at ABC, it could be airing before you know it! That is, of course, based on the latest intel that we’ve gotten on the subject right now.

First and foremost, consider the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike ended in earnest last week. What this means is that moving forward, actors and productions can start to plan ahead! Sure, the Nathan Fillion series does not have a premiere date as of yet, but we feel pretty hopeful that one is going to be announced before too long. Not only that, but we’ve got some other insight as to when filming could begin.

Based on most of the information that is out there right now, The Rookie should be back to work not too long after Thanksgiving. Getting specific dates can be tricky, given that cast members often do not shoot at the same time; yet, the goal here most likely is to get anywhere between 2-3 episodes filmed before Christmas. That could make a premiere date in February more feasible, as will getting somewhere between 10-13 episodes.

As for what you can expect to see moving forward, the #1 thing is actually something you will not see. Due to the cancellation of The Rookie: Feds, we imagine that the series is going to be a lot more concentrated on the characters that exist within this series. While we don’t want to act like everyone in the FBI is gone forever, we doubt that the producers are going to want to focus too much on a group of people who are no longer around. That just doesn’t feel like a strategy that would be altogether effective, right?

For now, we’re thinking more that Nolan, Chen, Bradford, and others are going to face new trials and tribulations. Let’s just hope you are prepared!

