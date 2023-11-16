Survivor 45 episode 8: Survivor Auction returns with new rules

Tonight on Survivor 45 episode 8, we had a chance to see the return of the Survivor Auction — with a few twists, as well!

So what made this version of the event different? Well, let’s just say that there were a handful of changes, though you can argue if they were good or not.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Survivor coverage!

First and foremost, let’s start off here with the positive — we had a chance to see people have to physically collect money out in the jungle to use. From there, you also had only a limited number of items within the auction, and Jeff Probst was the only one who knew the exact amount. It could stop at any moment, but there were no advantages to think about. All of that is great!

Now, the not-so-great part of the equation

The person who finishes the auction with the most money ends up losing their vote at Tribal Council. That’s something that creates a layer of peril in this that, honestly, we did not really need to see. The auction is fun as it is! Also, remember that it’s hard to keep track of who has the most money throughout this and it doesn’t really serve much of a point. This doesn’t need to be that complicated!

We will say that the revamped auction still did have some good moments, including Bruce chilling out as he wandered around looking for money. Also, there was the part of the equation here where Emily freakout over the meats and cheeses she got. Then, Austin ate a fish eye, even though he didn’t have to. The guy really wants to be all about Survivor, doesn’t he?

In the end, it was Bruce who ended up losing his vote, which is pretty ironic given that he was the one who seemed to care the least about it.

What did you think about the return of the auction of Survivor 45 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







