Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? Season 3 hopes

Is Power Book IV: Force new tonight on Starz? Are we going to have a chance to get more of the Joseph Sikora drama? Just as you would imagine, there is a good bit to talk through within this piece.

First and foremost, though, let’s go ahead and make the following clear — unfortunately, there is no installment of the drama tonight. Instead, we are going to have to wait for some time to see when the series will have a chance to come back … provided it does.

We should note that technically, there is no official Power Book IV: Force renewal and yet, we do tend to think that there are a lot of reasons at the moment to be optimistic about the future. After all, Starz has yet to cancel any version of this franchise after they arrived on the air, and we tend to think that this one has to be among the most popular given Tommy Egan’s presence as the lead. The biggest reason for the hold-up may just be the delay due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Thankfully, everyone has received a fair deal and with that, actors and writers can move forward with projects once more.

Our hope here is that news of a season 3 will officially come out by the end of this calendar year and with that, we’re going to have a chance to see filming begin in the winter or spring. That could also open the door for more episodes to come back in late 2024.

After all, shouldn’t we get answers to the big cliffhanger that we got at the end of the finale? Is Mireya still alive? That’s still possible; to us right now, it’s certainly more possible than Claudia Flynn being alive after what happened. (Then again, anything can take place in this world!)

Related – Go ahead and get more news on Power Book IV: Force now, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Power Book IV: Force season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







