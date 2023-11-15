The Curse season 1 schedule: When will the finale air?

Even though we are just one episode into The Curse season 1 at the moment, did you think that was going to stop us from looking ahead?

Well, to be frank here, the answer to that is a pretty clear “no.” There is a lot of great stuff that is still worth discussing with the Emma Stone – Nathan Fielder show, including how Showtime is planning to air all of them out. Despite it clearly being a series for modern-day audience, it is almost old-school in how we are getting a single episode every single week.

Now, we do recognize that it would have been fair to assume that the show could be taking some sort of break during the holiday season, but that does not appear to be the case right now. According to a report from Esquire, the plan remains for us to get an installment every week until the ten-episode season comes to a close on Friday, January 12. (That is, if you are watching via Paramount+.)

Is that episode also going to mark the series finale? Well, one of the interesting things about The Curse right now is that it hasn’t necessarily been marketed as a limited series all across the board. Even if it were, we’ve seen so many different examples of shows being brought back for more down the road. Big Little Lies is one of the most notable instances of this.

Without even thinking too much about the long-term future here…

Just remember that one of the primary objectives of The Curse as a series is to try and make you as intentionally uncomfortable as possible. This is a show that wants to make you cringe, especially when it comes to how awful Asher is being. Of course, also remember that he is far from the only awful person in this world. He is surrounded by others!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

