The Afterparty season 3 dead after search for new home

Weeks after its initial cancellation at Apple TV+, we know that there were plans to shop around a possible The Afterparty season 3 to other outlets. Was there a lot of potential in the show’s future? Sure, as it boasted a great cast, interesting mysteries, and also a storytelling mechanism that was completely unique.

However, the show just didn’t generate the audience for season 2 that the streaming service clearly wanted, and it became one of the latest unfortunate casualties of the streaming era. Now, we can apparently also confirm that it won’t end up airing or streaming anywhere else, either.

In a new post on Twitter, executive producer Christopher Miller confirmed the news with the following message:

I’m really proud of the 2 seasons we made of THE AFTERPARTY – one of the most ambitious comedy series ever – with exceptional work by the writers, cast, & crew juggling the genres & the mystery. Bummed there won’t be more, but thankful for the super clever, passionate fans!

Are we sad that more people did not discover the show? Absolutely, and we honestly don’t know what else could have been done. Sure, the strikes this summer may have hurt it somewhat from a publicity point of view, but we do think that there was still a lot of reasons for viewers to check it out and there was at least some press still out there. In the end, it may just be a cost issue given that having a cast this big and a story this ambitious, especially for a comedy, may have come with a heftier price tag than networks or streamers were willing to pay.

Still, we are glad that a series like The Afterparty managed to exist at all, especially since in this current era, original concepts are an increasingly harder thing to find.

Related – What could the story have been about for The Afterparty season 3?

Are you sad that there is no The Afterparty season 3 coming to Apple TV+ or anywhere else?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates you do not want to miss.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







