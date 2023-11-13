The Curse season 1 episode 2: Bigger Whitney story ahead?

As we prepare to see The Curse season 1 episode 2 on Showtime this weekend, shouldn’t we be getting more of Whitney?

After all, let’s start here by pointing the following out first and foremost: Obviously, Emma Stone is one of the stars of the series. It makes all of the sense in the world that we’re going to be getting more of her, right? Well, the strange thing about the premiere is how so much of it, including Whitney’s own parents, was largely told through the lens of Nathan Fielder’s Asher. It was more about how certain characters related to him than how they existed in the world.

If we had to theorize something about the remaining nine episodes of this season, it is that we’re going to have a chance to see, at least coming up, some additional perspectives — including that of Whitney. Nathan Fielder clearly went into the first episode thinking that The Curse, like so many other shows that exist out there, needed some sort of entry point. We got it through his character and how awful he can sometimes be.

With that being said, we are also left with a number of other questions, as well, including how awful some of the other people may be. After all, we hardly think that there are a lot of saints that are out there as a part of this world, and we think that Whitney has a lot of demons hiding underneath the veneer. Would it surprise us if she is just as bad as Asher, if not worse? Don’t be surprised; so much of her life seems calculated and curated to the umpteenth degree.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

