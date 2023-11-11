The Curse season 1 episode 2: After Asher’s lie…

As we look towards The Curse season 1 episode 2 on Showtime, one thing feels clear — the producers are trying to be coy. Not too much has been revealed about where things could go from here, beyond just the notion that we’re going to see things become all the more dark and twisted.

Is Asher one of the worst people on TV right now? It’s possible, but you could also that his obvious terribleness could be to hide some sort of inner vulnerability. Why is he so obviously self-sabotaging both his marriage to Whitney and their project? To be specific, we’re talking here about his lie at the end of the premiere.

To be specific, Asher goes out to supposedly find the young girl he took the $100 away from, in an attempt to try and make things right. However, he doesn’t find her, giving the money to someone else instead before coming back and claiming it was mission accomplished. This feels like a move that will have big ramifications, mostly in that they are not in a particularly enormous community (think around 10,000 people) and word could travel fast. Don’t you think that the young girl’s family will tell people?

Also, there is then the idea of the “curse” itself. Is that real at all? That’s another weird question that we’re left to wonder at the moment. While The Curse as a show has not exactly dabbled within the world of the supernatural so far, it is also so strange and offbeat that it does feel theoretically possible. We tend to think, at least for now, that the idea is to leave the door open to just about anything — at least in the minds of viewers.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

