The Amazing Race 36 premiere date revealed! What we know

Even though we are still right in the middle of season 35, rest assured that The Amazing Race 36 is coming. Not only that, but we have more to share on it now!

First and foremost, let’s start off by noting when you can expect the next season of the Phil Keoghan hosted series to return. Today, CBS confirmed that on Wednesday, March 13 at 9:30 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see a 90-minute premiere for the new season. Following that, it appears as though the plan is for there to be, once again, 90-minute installments the rest of the season. This format has worked really well for the show so far, so why in the world would they want to change it?

Now, for everyone out there wondering about the season itself, the first thing that we can say is that it’s already been filmed — that was confirmed months ago. The cast has yet to be publicly revealed, but our hope is that producers follow what they did this time around. What has made season 35 arguably the best season in years is that there’s less in the way of stunt casting — the teams feel like they are made up of real, relatable people, and are less constructed of social-media stars or reality TV personalities from other shows. Producers have realized more that people want to actually empathize with who they are watching on the race and that’s a great thing.

Insofar as locations go, we mostly want to see more places that have either never been visited, or have only been visited rarely. This season, it has taken several legs for us to get to a place in Slovenia that the show has never ventured to before.

