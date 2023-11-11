The Amazing Race 35 episode 8 sneak peeks: Skies of Slovenia

As many of you may be well-aware of at this point, The Amazing Race 35 episode 8 is heading to Slovenia for the first time. With that, what can you expect to see?

Let’s just put things like this: Based on the sneak previews that we’ve seen for this installment already, it really feels like one of the top priorities is going to be getting a chance to really see this country in all its natural beauty. That is exciting, especially when you consider that it may be relatively unknown to a lot of US viewers.

If you head over to the link here right now, you can see two of the sneak peeks that better describe what you are going to see here. There is a lot of beautiful scenery but beyond that, more self-driving as teams have to navigate a series of additional challenges with the language barrier.

Also, there are going to be some airplanes! One of the tasks in this leg is going to require the remaining teams to take to the skies, where they will have to focus in to read a message over a body of water. That’s not going to be easy, especially since you could get easily distracted by a lot of what you end up seeing all around it.

As we prepare for this episode, of course some teams are going to face a few more challenges than others. Joel & Garrett are easily going to be the two who are feeling the pressure the most, and we think that mostly due to how tricky a spot they briefly found themselves in during episode 7. They easily could have found themselves eliminated and in that sense, they are very much lucky to have another chance at this.

