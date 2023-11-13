Survivor 46 premiere date revealed! What we know so far

Sure, we may still be in the middle of season 45, but why not talk a little bit today about the future with Survivor 46?

First and foremost, let’s start with the news that the hit reality show will be back on Wednesday, February 28 with a two-hour premiere at its typical 8:00 p.m. Eastern timeslot. It will do the same on March 6. Following that, the show will shift into 90-minute episodes weekly the rest of the way, keeping the trend that began with season 45. It has been well-received, and we personally think that this format works really well when it comes to allowing us chances to get to know the players better.

So what more can we say about season 46? Well, for starters, filming for it has already wrapped up — both it and season 45 were filmed back to back, which is the tradition these days to save money and time. The production base remains in Fiji and unless there is some closely-guarded secret that nobody knows the truth about, it is going to have all-new players. The only “returning player” we’ve had in the new, post-Winners at War era is Bruce, and he barely got a chance to play at all back in season 44.

Ultimately, a lot more information about next season will come out when we get around to early next year. While we are enjoying the show greatly this season, we do hope that someday, the series considers moving back to themes or something else that at least allows the show to stand out from one season to the next. At this point, it is easy for a lot of them to get lost in the shuffle. (Even though some of the themes were corny, they were memorable!)

