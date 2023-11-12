Survivor 45 episode 8: Is Jake in the most danger?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Survivor 45 episode 8, we don’t think it is too early to get into targets. The final ten is a huge part of the game and at this point, we also tend to think that we’re going to be seeing a lot of people start to think about their long-term future. Everyone (fingers crossed) should be voting at one Tribal Council, and idols are going to be more important than they have ever been.

So, with all of this in mind (plus the events we saw in episode 7), who should be the most worried moving forward? We’ve at least got for choices who feel like pretty sensible candidates, all things considered.

Jake – You have to put him #1 since he just made an enemy of Julie, Dee, Austin, and Drew. If they band together alongside Emily, it’s going to be hard to have any numbers at this point!

Bruce – Yes, he has an idol … but is he also going to have the awareness to play it? That’s the thing that he needs to be concerned about right now. If we were him, getting a vote at the last Tribal would be enough to spook us.

Kellie – If you are a member of Belo not named Bruce, you should be worried just in case his idol spares him. Kellie has already shown that she is a challenge threat, so she could be an easy target for the Reba crew to lump some of their votes against.

Austin – Hear us out for a moment here –the preview for what lies ahead showed that we might end up seeing Julie and Dee turn on the Reba guys. They know about the idol, and they could use it to orchestrate a blindside. Is it too early? Or, is it ever too early?

What do you most want to see entering Survivor 45 episode 8?

