The Good Doctor season 7: Will spin-off ever be mentioned?

While The Good Doctor season 7 is officially coming back during the 2023-24 season, the same can’t be said for the spin-off. The Good Lawyer will not be moving forward, despite ABC waiting for months on end to render some sort of decision.

So now that we’ve said all of this, we do think it is fair to raise another question here — is there any chance at all that the show will be mentioned? Or, is the world of Joni and these other characters going to be totally gone now?

We’ll be the first to admit without hesitation that we absolutely loved the spin-off concept, and it did feel like there was a good chance that it could be picked up to series. Unfortunately, it seems to just be a casualty of a tumultuous time in the industry, one prompted mostly by the studios and streamers not paying actors and writers what they deserve. Because the show wasn’t picked up for more, we have a hard time thinking that there are going to be a lot of other mentions of it on The Good Doctor moving forward. More than likely, the series is going to move forward and act as though these characters never existed.

Do we know that there are plenty of other great stories ahead for Dr. Shaun Murphy everyone else to explore? Absolutely. Just think for a moment about how season 6 wrapped up! Freddie Highmore’s character and Lea are now parents, Dr. Andrews is most likely gone, and we also have to see whether Shaun and Dr. Glassman are ever going to be able to repair their relationship.

Filming for season 7 of The Good Doctor should begin at some point over the next several weeks and, of course, we’re excited to see a few teasers!

