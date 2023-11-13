Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? A November 13 update

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We recognize fully that it’s been a long wait already, but are we close to being on the other side?

Well, without further ado, let’s just go ahead and say that we’ve got both good and bad news to share as of right now. The good news is that we can see the light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the long-running crime drama now; however, it is not going to be happening tonight. The hiatus continues, largely due to the fact that the SAG-AFTRA strike just ended. (Remember that it was the AMPTP, not the actors, who held up the process for an extended period of time due to the lack of a fair deal.)

Now, the good news is that with the strike over, we know that some of the powers-that-be behind the scenes can start to prepare further for the future. The objective, at least for now, seems to be bringing the next season of the show back on the air when we get around to either late January or early February. Production should be starting back within a week or two after Thanksgiving, with the same being said for NCIS: Hawaii, as well.

As for the story, we do tend to think we’ve documented already what some of the plans seem to be in the immediate future. The first priority has to be resolving the cliffhanger, mostly because it’s hard for any part of the story to really move forward based on where things are right now. Following that, we do think there’s a good chance that we’ll be able to see some other action-packed storylines, but also an emotional one revolving around the late, great David McCallum.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

