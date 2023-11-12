Upload season 3 episode 8 (finale): Director on Nathan mystery

If there is one thing that we can say about the Upload season 3 finale at present, it is simply this: The writers want you screaming at the TV. Is Nathan Brown dead? Or, which Nathan Brown is dead? We know that one of the two versions have been destroyed by Horizen following their decision to erase any duplicates. With that, we have a new mystery that we’ll be waiting a while to get answers on.

(Technically, we should go ahead and say that there is no season 4 renewal — though technically, it feels likely that it’s going to happen.)

Just in case you were wondering how mysterious this situation truly is, let’s just say the following. Some of the people behind the scenes are as in the dark as anyone about the truth! Speaking to Cinema Blend, here is what director Sarah Boyd had to say:

Well, we definitely don’t know which Nathan survives. And they purposefully asked me to make sure it was not going to be clear. So, I mean, to the point where they didn’t tell Robbie, right? So nobody knows, nobody knew. But that’s why we filmed it with a gray background. And clearly whichever Nathan it is, has been through hell.

The ramifications for everything that happens here are pretty darn severe, no matter how you slice it. After all, there are a handful of different things to consider at present! Take, for starters, the fact that the Lakeview Nathan won’t understand what’s been happening in the real world. Then, there is also the fact that either Ingrid or Nora is going to end up heartbroken on the other side of all this.

Do we think that executive producer Greg Daniels has a good sense of what’s ahead? Sure, but that does not mean that everyone else does. We’ll have to wait and see if the news gets out here about the actual, living iteration of Nathan before season 4 premieres?

