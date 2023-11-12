The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: More hope for filming

For everyone out there who is excited to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 down the road, isn’t it nice to have good news?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start by noting that this past week, the SAG-AFTRA strike officially came to a close. Actors finally have a fair deal after more than 100 days on the picket lines, and this means that we’re going to have a chance to see a lot of people return to set and soon. While the other additions of The Walking Dead franchise had a chance to start production overseas due to SAG-AFTRA interim waivers, the same could not be said for Dead City. We have been required to exercise a little bit more patience, even if that has not been all that easy to do.

Now that the strike is over, though, we do think there’s a chance that within the next few months, filming will be able to happen for Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, and the rest of the cast.

What does this mean when it comes to a premiere date?

Well, it is worth noting at present that AMC does not have to rush anything at all along here when it comes to season 2 airing. They have The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live coming in February, and it wouldn’t shock us if they flip Dead City and Daryl Dixon season 2, given that the latter has been filming for some time. We tend to think that we could be seeing the second season of Dead City back at some point in the summer or fall of next year, and we certainly think that could prove worth the wait.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

