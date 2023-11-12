Saturday Night Live: Britney Spears audiobook auditions

If there is one thing that we know about Saturday Night Live, it is this: We’re always down for a series of impressions. For the sake of tonight’s episode, it was a chance to see a number of people audition to read Britney Spears’ audiobook, which was actually done by Michelle Williams.

So who did we get in here? Well, think in terms of some brilliant impersonations of host Timothee Chalamet, Bill Hader, Martin Scorsese, Natasha Lyonne, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and the MVP of them all, Sarah Sherman pretending to be John Mulaney. Some of these really worked, even when they were small, just because they gave us a few laughs. They were quick and, even if you didn’t like all of them, you had a chance to move rather quickly into the next one. We’ve seen so many versions of this on the show before and it almost always works.

Did any of them impressions necessarily surprise us? No, and some, like Jada Pinkett Smith, we have seen rather recently. Still, that didn’t quite diminish anything that we actually got her at all. This was easily one of the better sketches so far this season.

If we were to have it our way here, we would personally make it so that we got at least one of these sketches almost every week. How could we not want it? This is specifically one of the things that the cast members audition with and with a lot of the younger actors getting more screen time this season, we haven’t seen everything that they can do as of yet.

Luckily, we do think that there will be more down the road — even if these are somewhat situational. There has to be some sort of worthy reason in order to bring all these people out!

