Saturday Night Live: Boygenius performs ‘Not Strong Enough’

This weekend’s new Saturday Night Live featured a performance by Phoebe Bridgers and Boygenius. So what did they perform?

Well, the super-group (comprised of Julien Baker, Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus) started off tonight “Not Strong Enough,” a reasonably-uptempo number with a traditional band setup and a staging that felt pretty reminiscent of The Beatles. The whole purpose here was to clearly give a little bit of rock / folk vibes in a nostalgic setting and in that sense, we think that this was really successful. Beyond just that, they wanted to give the impression that they were having a great time.

(Personally, we’ll say this — we would’ve been really exhausted after doing all of the jumping we ended up seeing here.)

One of the best things about this opening performance was that it did really get stronger as it went along, especially when you think about some of the harmonies. The whole goal here was to clearly get people interested in their other songs and excited to see what’s next and within that vein, this was successful. Also, it was pretty darn cool to see a band like this on the show.

As for the second song…

Boygenius came out (after a pretty shocking cameo) to perform “Satanist,” a song with provocative lyrics and a pretty rad guitar solo at the same time. This showed more of their full range of musicality, and there were a few different changes to the stage here. Take, for example, when it was covered in red lighting.

The funniest thing is that these three are almost a perfect representation at this point of just how divided the music world is right now. There are a lot of deeply familiar with all three of these performers; meanwhile, there are others who probably have not heard of them at all.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Saturday Night Live, including thoughts on the cold open

What did you think about this performance from Boygenius on Saturday Night Live?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







