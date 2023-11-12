Fire Country season 2: The current filming plan

If you are excited to see Fire Country season 2 premiere at CBS, then you know that we’re inching ever closer! The SAG-AFTRA strike is done and as a result of that, the next move is simply seeing when production can actually kick off.

Being that the writers have actually been working on scrips for a good while now, we tend to think that this won’t necessarily take some extreme amount of time in order to happen. Of course, there are still some hurdles that need to be jumped through. Filming for the series takes place in British Columbia, so the cast has to travel back there. Meanwhile, all of the pre-production work has to be properly completed.

With all of this mapped out, it does seem as though we have a reasonable timeline as to when everything could be back in order. According to The Hollywood Reporter, you could see Max Thieriot and the rest of the cast back in action when we get around to late this month or early December. If this turns out to be the case, it makes it all the more likely that Fire Country season 2 will be back either the last week in January or February. We have heard already that the plan is for there to be 10-13 episodes, and a lot is going to get done in a reasonably short amount of time.

Obviously, we hope that there’s a chance to see a longer season of the drama if CBS greenlights it for a season 3; the only reason season 2 is so short is because the networks and studios drug their feet when it came to presenting everyone a fair deal on the writing and acting side.

Rest assured, we do still think that a lot of great stuff will be crammed into these episodes, especially when it comes to seeing Bode’s next move after the huge sacrifice he made at the end of season 1.

