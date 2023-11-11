Young Sheldon season 7: When is filming due to start?

In the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike officially being resolved, isn’t it nice to know when so many shows are coming back on the air? We tend to think so, and this also brings us to some good news when it comes to Young Sheldon season 7.

For those who are unaware, this is absolutely a critical batch of episodes for the comedy. Sheldon is getting older, and he is about to hit a point in the timeline where he will be away from home for incredibly long stretches. There were rumors for a while that season 7 would be the final one. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, but we’re sure that the writers have already put together some sort of plan for how things are going to wind down. We’ll just have to be patient while we wait around to see it.

At present, here is at least what we can tell you when it comes to filming. Per The Hollywood Reporter, the idea here is that cameras are going to start rolling for the Iain Armitage series the week of November 27. That means that everything will be moving fast and the hope here is that at least a few installments could be shot before we get around to the end of the year. That does better ensure that a February premiere could happen, though CBS could shift things around either earlier or later depending on what it is that they want to do.

We do tend to think that whenever Young Sheldon filming does begin, we are going to get a little bit more news on the subject … largely because that is what makes the most sense. We do think CBS will announce a premiere date around then, and some of the first previews could emerge in early January.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

