Is Saturday Night Live new tonight, November 11, 2023?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We had a brief hiatus one week ago, so are we going to have a chance to see the late-night sketch show back?

We do not see there being any reason to hold anyone in suspense so with that in mind, why not go ahead and share the good news? You are going to see a new Saturday Night Live episode tonight, and it is a big one for multiple reasons!

First and foremost, let’s talk host. This installment is going to be led by Timothee Chalamet, who has an opportunity to return to Studio 8H to do some great sketches. Beyond just this, tonight’s episode is the first one this season since the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that Chalamet will be able to promote his upcoming projects and there are no larger rules making anything more restrictive. The hope is that this will lead to even more creativity and fun behind the scenes, though we will say that we rather enjoyed the opening episodes this season at the same time.

Beyond tonight’s episode, there is also something great to look forward to down the road! The new episode on November 18 is being hosted by Jason Momoa, and we know that he’s going to bring a lot of fun back to his show. His first episode was one of the better ones we’ve had over the past several years, and he is also a big-time fan of SNL in general. There are probably few things he loves more than being in this sandbox, even if he is considered for the most part to be more of an action star.

Have no fear, as we’re going to have a ton of coverage of this episode as we get closer to it airing. Just be sure to keep your eyes peeled…

Related – Get more news on Momoa hosting Saturday Night Live next week

What do you most want to see on tonight’s Saturday Night Live with Timothee Chalamet?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







