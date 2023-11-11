NCIS season 21: Is production date changing?

When is filming actually going to begin for NCIS season 21? That is a big question out there, especially in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end. It is wonderful to know that there is a fair deal finally for the actors and with that, we’re thrilled that everyone will be able to get back to work.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s get down to the subject noted in the title for this article — when production could actually get underway for the latest batch of episodes. Originally, it was reported that it could be starting off the week after Thanksgiving, but now there are claims that it will be a tiny bit later than that. Deadline has updated their production estimator for the Sean Murray drama, and it seems that the plan for now is for everyone to be back in December. (Remember, everything is subject to change.)

If we had to guess, we are looking here at a December 4 start for much of the cast, especially since this is when NCIS: Hawaii is also getting back to work. This will make the two shows on track to do the same number of episodes presumably, which is important since they share a timeslot.

No matter when production starts, our hope is that at the latest, NCIS season 21 will be able to premiere in February and will have limited interruptions throughout the season.

What lies ahead with the story?

Well, the first priority almost certainly is going to be resolving the big, Torres-centric cliffhanger that we saw at the end of season 20. At some point after that, we imagine that there will be a tribute to the late David McCallum, who passed away earlier this year. Our hope is that many cast members from the past will be able to return for that, given what he meant to the show over the years.

