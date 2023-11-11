Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal: When will we learn?

When are we going to have a chance to learn about a possible Power Book IV: Force season 3 renewal? Make no mistake, we want it!

Now, of course, the big question that we have to wonder about here is when we’re going to have a chance to see it. Remember here that renewals often take time, and we think that is even the case for shows as popular as this one. It feels like a foregone conclusion that we’re going to get more of Force, but at the same time, it’s never a smart idea to take a show for granted. Instead, we’re more than happy to be patient here in the aftermath of the SAG-AFTRA strike and let the talks happen naturally.

Our thinking at the moment here is that Starz is going to announce something before the end of the year — heck, we think there’s a chance that we are going to hear something before we even get around to Power Book III: Raising Kanan at the start of next month.

If there is one specific thing to be excited about now following the end of season 2, it is that this show seems to have officially found its footing with Gary Lennon at the helm. Tommy remains one of the most captivating characters in all TV but at the same time, these particular episodes also show some of his weaknesses. He did get a little too confident at times with Mireya, and that has led to her future being very-much unclear now. Is she alive? We hope so, but Miguel is clearly a bad dude and he’s going to do whatever he wants as a measure of revenge.

Now, provided that we do get a season 3 renewal soon, our hope is that we can see more episodes premiere next fall.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Power Book IV: Force now, including a quote from Joseph Sikora

When do you think we are going to see news on a Power Book IV: Force season 3?

Share right now in the comments! After you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







