The Curse season 1: How many episodes are there on Showtime?

Now that we’ve had a chance to see the premiere episode, why not take a larger look at the rest of The Curse season 1 at Showtime? Just how many episodes are we going to get?

The reason why we’re posing this question first and foremost is quite simple: We’re in this era where it seems like episode orders are getting less and less. It feels easy to argue that this is just going to be some six-episode story … but luckily, that’s not actually the case.

Instead, we come in here very happy to say / announce that The Curse season 1 is actually going to run for ten episodes, which means that there’s a great opportunity to dive into a lot of these stories further. This is also a show that could even have more life after that, depending on what happens. The only thing that we can say now with at least a certain element of confidence is that it will be a slow burn for a lot of people and only get more popular as it goes along. Most of the critical reception has been positive, and we tend to think that there are a lot of people who just aren’t familiar with it yet. After all, the SAG-AFTRA strike just ended and Nathan Fielder and Emma Stone have not been able to do much publicity?

In terms of the schedule, it does appear as though the season is going to run into the new year — which is great news for those of you wanting to watch over the holidays. With the scripted lineup pretty sparse over the next few months, this show stands out more than ever.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

