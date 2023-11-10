The Curse season 1 episode 2: What’s next for Emma Stone, cast

After the premiere today on Showtime, do you want to learn a little bit more about The Curse season 1 episode 2?

The first thing that we think is worth noting here is that the Emma Stone – Nathan Fielder series is meant to be a slow burn. This is not a show that is going to give you all the answers right now. Not only that, but you may not get all of the answers in a few episodes’ time either. This show will make you uncomfortable at times, but also leave you thinking at others. In the end, this is a lot of what could make it interesting.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming THE CURSE videos!

One thing that we should go ahead and note that Showtime is keeping their cards pretty close to the vest when it comes to the next few episodes. “Pressure’s Looking Good So Far” is the title for what lies ahead — meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Whitney attempts to forge new alliances.

Ultimately, what Whitney is up against at this point is a multitude of different things, including trying to craft and/or preserve an image. What is real? What is fake? That’s a part of what makes this show so interesting.

What we’re also curious about at the moment is how viewers are going to end up finding The Curse over time. Remember that with the SAG-AFTRA strike now over, there is at least a good chance that Stone, Fielder, and everyone else involved can go out and promote it.

Rest assured, we’re going to be here to watch all of the layers of this story unfold — and there could be plenty of surprises underneath.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Curse, including some more discussion on what makes it stand out

What are you the most eager to see moving into The Curse season 1 episode 2 on Showtime?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







