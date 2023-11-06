The Curse season 1 promo: More Emma Stone, Nathan Fielder

In just a handful of days from the time of this writing, you are going to see the premiere of The Curse on Showtime. This is one of the most fascinating and ambitious shows this year, a hugely ambitious story that is coming from some incredibly creative minds like Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Can this series prove to live up to the hype? That’s what we have to wait and find out, but the latest promo helps to further set the stage…

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new preview that puts the focus on Asher (Fielder) and Whitney (Emma Stone), a newly-married couple who is doing whatever they can in order to get a new home-improvement show off the ground in New Mexico. On the surface, the two appear to be happy, optimistic, and enthusiastic about their work.

However, at the same time it seems like there is something brewing underneath the surface for the two of them. Could their relationship be in some jeopardy? It does seem as though Asher is holding onto some insecurities … and there are questions about what the nature of the title “curse” really is here. It could be emblematic of how they could eventually fall apart, or it could be nothing at all.

Do you believe in the supernatural — or, at the very least, the threat of the supernatural impacting lives? This seems to be one of many questions that the series is asking. However, for the time being it appears as though the powers-that-be are keeping a lot of their cards close to the vest. Honestly, we understand why — there are a ton of people who will be checking out this show regardless.

