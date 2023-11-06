The Curse season 1 episode 1 spoilers: ‘Land of Enchantment’

In just a matter of days here, we are going to have a chance to check out The Curse season 1 episode 1. Let’s just say that we are pretty darn excited! The Emma Stone series has the potential to be one of the biggest prestige shows of the year, even if there is not that much being said about it now.

Is this a comedy? A dramedy? More than likely, it is the latter. This is going to be dark at times and satirical at others. Showtime has released a new logline for the upcoming episodes, and it gives us a reasonably good sense of what lies ahead:

Whitney and Asher Siegel are a newlywed couple struggling to bring their vision for eco-conscious housing to the small community of Española, New Mexico. But their efforts are complicated when an eccentrically flawed reality TV producer, Dougie, sees opportunity in their story. As the series unfolds, the couple find themselves caught in a mysterious web of ethical and moral gray zones – all while trying to keep their relationship afloat.

In case you are wondering, the title for the premiere is “Land of Enchantment,” which is another name for New Mexico. Just in case you needed a reminder that the setting is going to be pretty important to the story, that is it.

Showtime has released the official synopsis for the premiere — it doesn’t give a whole lot away, but it works to set the stage for what we’ll see right away:

Newly married couple Whitney and Asher Siegel set out to make a show. Series premiere.

Are there going to be some unexpected twists along the way?

Let’s just say this: There are a lot of different things coming that you should not expect. This may also be one of the reasons why Showtime is keeping their cards close to the vest.

