The Curse season 1 trailer, more details from Showtime

Is Showtime’s The Curse one of the most exciting new shows of the year? At present, we tend to think so! You have Emma Stone as the star and also the genius of Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie behind the scenes. Doesn’t this have the potential to be one of the biggest series of November, if not the rest of the year?

First things first, let’s share some details. The series will premiere on the Showtime app on November 10 before hitting the network on November 12 — if you haven’t seen any of the official details about it as of yet, you can take a look below:

Co-created and executive produced by Benny Safdie and Nathan Fielder, THE CURSE is a genre-bending series that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show. The series stars Emma Stone (La La Land, The Favourite), Fielder (The Rehearsal) and Safdie (Oppenheimer). Guest stars include Oscar nominee Barkhad Abdi, Emmy®nominee Corbin Bernsen and Constance Shulman.

You can check out the full trailer for the series here, and our initial feeling on the show right now is that it has the potential to be one of the most important prestige shows of the rest of the year. We’re in a TV ecosystem where True Detective was delayed, and a number of the biggest streaming hits for the year have already aired. There is a legitimate chance that this could dominate the marketplace over the next several weeks, and it is our hope that there is a lot of memorable moments throughout.

If nothing else, we are confident that the best possible cast has been assembled here, and the premise itself feels unique enough to be both comedic and dramatic all at once.

What are you most excited to see moving into The Curse over on Showtime?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

