Is Lili Simmons leaving Power Book IV: Force? Is Claudia dead?

Is Lili Simmons leaving Power Book IV: Force following the events of the season 2 finale? Is Claudia Flynn dead?

Through most of the season of the Starz series, we have assumed on some level that we were going to see Tommy Egan get his revenge for Claudia’s death at some point — was this when it actually happened? We’d say so, but it came about in a way that you would not have expected.

First things first, Claudia found herself played and ultimately arrested, but that wasn’t it. She called Shanti from behind bars, and only then she realized that Tommy was on the other line and this was a big part of the plan from the beginning. Claudia was then stabbed from behind and left in prison to bleed out.

Is she really dead? It feels easy to say that right now, mostly because of the fact Tommy would’ve been careful to ensure nobody would help her. We didn’t technically see her die, so we do think there’s a chance that she is still out there. At this point, though, we’re not altogether sure what that purpose is. Claudia flew a little too close to the sun and because of that, she now has met a pretty darn grisly fate.

In a way, you can argue that this is one that has been coming for a rather long time — the real question was how it was going to happen.

Tommy’s big problem

Well, little does he know that Shanti had also been playing him with the help of Jenard the whole time, and they were the ones who ultimately sold him out to Miguel. This is the reason why Mireya is gone, and why we’ve got the huge, jaw-dropping cliffhanger that we do for the end of the season.

What did you think about Claudia’s apparent death on the Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale?

