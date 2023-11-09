Power Book IV: Force season 2 episode 10 (finale): The showdown

As you get yourselves prepared for the Power Book IV: Force season 2 finale on Starz in a matter of hours, why not get a better sense of what’s coming? We have a new sneak peek now that puts the focus on none other than Tommy and Claudia Flynn, and we certainly think that something crazy is going to happen before this particular story ends.

If you head over to the show’s official Instagram, you can see this aforementioned preview that indicates that at this point, Claudia is feeling herself. She’s got the Serbians and a cartel on her side and because of all of this, she thinks that she’s now “untouchable.” Do we think she’s loving all this power? Certainly, given that for most of her life her father Walter treated her like second fiddle. She loves the opportunity to be running things.

Of course, the problem here is that Tommy isn’t going to be scared by any of this — consider who we’re talking about! This is a guy who has no problem canceling Christmas on anybody at any particular time and while he won’t be reckless, he will find a way to strike.

Also, remember this — for Tommy, revenge may not be a straight line. He could find a way to devastate Claudia without killing her, and that could include killing someone close to her. After all, Claudia killed someone close to Joseph Sikora’s character in Liliana at the end of season 1. Think of this as “an eye for an eye,” and it allows the drama to be ramped up to another level moving into a possible season 3.

Sure, we recognize that we don’t have an official season 3 at present, but we’re hoping that some more news is going to come out for that soon. This season has been awesome and of course, we want to keep the momentum going.

