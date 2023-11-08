Is Reese Witherspoon leaving The Morning Show after finale?

Is Reese Witherspoon leaving The Morning Show following the events of the season 3 finale? Is it fair to wonder?

Well, first and foremost here, it is clear that after the finale, the story for Bradley Jackson is in a pretty precarious place. She’d already resigned from UBA, which is now in the process of merging with MBN thanks to a big swing orchestrated, in part, by one Alex Levy.

Now, she’s decided to go with Hal to the FBI, which is where the two of them stood in the closing minutes and from here, it remains unclear as to precisely what is going to happen. She played through a ton of scenarios given her role in everything that transpired, but this is what she wants at this point — accountability, and a chance to move forward after the fact.

While we would hope that Reese would continue on-screen as a part of The Morning Show, how can we say anything for sure? She was not really in that much of the finale, all things considered, and she also has some other projects. We do think that no matter what, she will continue to be a part of the show as an executive producer.

Personally, we do think she will be back just because there is a lot of her story still to tell in regards to coming back from something like this. We also think it’s worth considering that she did a lot of what she did at the end of the day here to try and protect Laura, so it is a reminder that she cared about them.

The real purpose of the Bradley ending

For starters, of course it was to show the character facing head-on the consequences of what she did, but it also goes beyond just this. The other point of the ending was to get us all collectively asking questions like this. It’s what producers want!

What do you think is going to happen with Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show moving forward?

