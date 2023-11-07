The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer: Is it still possible?

The deeper we get into the fall, the more that we remain curious when it comes to the fate of The Good Doctor spin-off The Good Lawyer. The backdoor pilot was very much entertaining and yet, that alone does not guarantee that we would ever get a chance to see more of it down the road.

So where do things stand behind the scenes now with the show, more than a month after the WGA strike and still in the midst of the SAG-AFTRA one? Well, here’s what we can say on it at present.

According to a new report that is coming in now via TVLine, there is still a chance that we’re going to see The Good Lawyer back on the air. We understand that the wait here may be frustrating, but the fact that ABC is not letting this show go for now is a sign of hope. Clearly they still believe in it, and they do still have the actors contracted as the strike is delaying their expiry date.

Of course, the larger question we do have to wonder about now is how long we’d be waiting to see the spin-off air. Is a launch during the 2023-24 season still viable at this point? In some ways, it is fairly hard to imagine it for the time being. However, TV can move fast with the right schedule and plan behind the scenes!

If nothing else, we do wonder if the Kennedy McMann legal drama could be eligible for a launch at some point in the fall of 2024, as well. We suppose that whenever we do get a little bit more information on the show getting a green light, some of this will be cleared up.

Now, can the streamers and studios go ahead and pay actors what they deserve? Is that too much to ask?

