Tulsa King season 2 premiere date: November hopes

Now that we are fully in the month of November, what is there to hope for when it comes to a Tulsa King season 2 premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should note here is pretty darn simple: It’s still going to be a good while until we get some more news on the Sylvester Stallone series’ future. After all, go ahead and consider this: There is still no official showrunner for season 2! Terence Winter departed the series a good while before the WGA strike began, and that most likely delayed the search for a good while. Now that the strike is over these opportunities are there again, but we still have to wait and see what the powers-that-be decide to figure out. (While Taylor Sheridan is an executive producer, it is hard to imagine him being able to also run this show with all of his other series out there.)

Ultimately, we would advise you to not get too amped-up for any further news on the future of Tulsa King right now. The best thing that we can hope for this month is news about the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. If that happens, it may amplify the pressure to get a showrunner in place here to set some filming dates, most likely in 2024.

Given how much work still needs to be done here, the absolutely earliest that we can imagine a season 2 premiering is at some point next fall. The good thing about a show like this is that it doesn’t take that long to film. Yet, you do need to get the cast and crew back on set for that to happen!

We certainly know at this point that the bar is set high for the next chapter of the series. Doesn’t it have to be following that shocking Dwight-centric ending to season 1? There are so many stories left to be told…

