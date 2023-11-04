Power Book II: Ghost season 4 premiere date: November hopes

Given that Power Book IV: Force is about to come to a close, why not start a further discussion now all about Power Book II: Ghost season 4? When is the Michael Rainey Jr. series is going to be back on the air?

When you think about what lies ahead in this larger universe, we know already that Power Book III: Raising Kanan will be back on the air in December. It should be done before March, and that is when BMF will be coming on. We’ve said this before and we’ll reiterate it now: There’s no real reason for Ghost to come back until it is done. More than likely, this means a return date at some point in late May or June at the earliest. It could be later than that, too — just remember that for a while, this is when we thought that Force would be turning back up. That didn’t happen.

However, the good news for Power Book II: Ghost is that filming on the latest batch of episodes actually wrapped up a long time ago, prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike. That means that these episodes are probably going to be ready on Starz long before we actually get some premiere date news announced. They are clearly trying to spread these shows out at their own pace, largely to ensure that there are no big gaps in the schedule amidst these long strikes that have defined most of the year.

If there is one thing that does especially frustrate us about this strike in particular, it is the rather simple fact that we’ve got a particularly great cliffhanger this time around! After all, remember that season 3 ended with Tariq and Brayden seemingly on the run, as they are running out of allies, resources, or places to hide. This is the sort of ending that, at least in theory, you should love if you are a fan of the show.

Also, we don’t think that the writers are going to be spoiling the other side of this cliffhanger for quite some time. We tend to think it will be late winter, at least, before something more is said. Don’t expect much in the way of anything when it comes to news this month.

