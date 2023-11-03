SWAT season 7 premiere date: Hopes for November

As we dive further and further into the month of November, what more can we say about the future of SWAT season 7 on CBS? We know that it is the final season but beyond that, it’s not as though there is a ton of updates about the Shemar Moore series out there.

Unfortunately, that may be the case for a little bit longer. While the writers for the series are able to get to work on scripts following the end of the WGA strike, the SAG-AFTRA one remains. There have been a lot of talks over the past few weeks and yet, we still are not at a point where an official deal is out there. We want nothing more than to see that happen and really, it’s just a matter of when.

For the time being, we are going to continue to express some optimism that we’ll get to the end of the strike this month and if that happens, we will be able to get some more news on a premiere date shortly after. If we had to wager some sort of guess here, we have a hard time thinking that the network will put something out there before the cast and crew are back at work. After all, they will want to have some element of assurance that the series is actually going to come back in time! We are hoping for a start in late January or early February.

As for the story itself, we think Hondo’s wedding will serve as a valuable side story for a good chunk of the season, but there are also going to be a number of other developments that happen at the same exact time. We’d love to see some returning cast members from the past and beyond just that, opportunities to see some familiar faces from the past.

If nothing else, we are hopeful that the writers know what fans like from the world of SWAT; as a result, they will do whatever they can to stick the landing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

