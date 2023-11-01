Upload season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Ingrid’s big question

Tomorrow night, Prime Video is going to give you Upload season 3 episode 5 as well as episode 6 — so how messy are things going to become?

Well, let’s just start off for a moment here by resetting everything that we’ve seen so far since there has been a TON of chaos. There are now two versions of Nathan Brown out there, one in Lakeview and one in the real world. The real-world version of Nathan has been trying to help Nora when it comes to creating a better, more equitable future while stopping Choak along the way. Meanwhile, Lakeview Nathan has been building something positive with Ingrid, but that version of him also thinks that Nora has been gone for a while.

Are things going to be hitting the fan when it comes to Lakeview Nathan in the near future? That’s certainly a question, especially based on the latest sneak preview that we’ve had a chance to see entering this episode.

If you head over to TVLine right now, you can get a slightly better sense of what we are talking about here as a drunk Ingrid (who has also undergone some serious life changes) shows up to the real-world Nathan to throw sand at him (for some reason) and also raise big questions about Nora. We wonder if she and Lakeview Nathan are going to start to get a bit closer, and that is going to cause even more problems for Ingrid, who has been desperate for love and may have finally thought she was getting somewhere.

At some point, we honestly hope Ingrid realizes that she’s never going to get the love she wants from any version of Robbie Amell’s character. He’s just not the right person for her! Yet, who is? That’s something that they still have to figure out.

