Upload season 3 episode 5, 6 preview: The threat of Choak

Well, judging from what we saw in the final minutes of the episode, it absolutely seems as though this could be the case to a certain extent. All of this does make even more sense when you consider the fact that Nathan and Nora’s present-day existence has almost gone a little bit too easy as of late. Neither one of them is dead, and we also knew that after what happened at Freeyond earlier this year, something more had to happen. That part of things felt inevitable.

In general, we do think that moving forward, the name of the game here is really just going to be watching things get progressively messier in just about every world. We almost saw the “new” Nathan get rebooted again, after all, and Luke is still on this journey to find himself. Ingrid, meanwhile, is actually starting to show a lot of personal growth with a real job! We also understood further why any version of Nathan is still interested in her — even if there are a lot of constant issues between the two, he knows that she will be there for him and that there are real feelings there on her end. There is something of value within that.

While there aren’t too many firm details about the next two episodes of Upload season 3, we should go ahead and note that there are only four more left in this season as a whole! Prime Video is not giving you all that much to cling to, and we still do not know if there is a season 4 coming our not.

What makes the latter statement painful is something rather simple: There is certainly a chance that this season ends on a cliffhanger. Go ahead and be prepared accordingly for that.

