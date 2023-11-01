The Irrational season 2: Is renewal close to a sure thing?

Now that we are a significant chunk of the way into The Irrational season 1, is it crazy to think about season 2?

Well, let’s just start off here by saying the following: We don’t tend to think so! We are sitting here and for now, feeling quite confident that there is going to be more of the Jesse L. Martin series based on what we are seeing right now.

After all, remember this above all else here: Other than the One Chicago / Law & Order franchise, NBC doesn’t have a lot of crime procedurals that they can rely on. (Sure, they could if they chose to renew Magnum PI, but they haven’t done that yet.) We do tend to think that this can be one of them, mostly because it has a great lead and also a format that historically has worked rather well. After all, this is all about a brilliant, unique man who can work to solve difficult cases. We have seen so many versions of this over time and yet, it always works.

So while the ratings right now seem to indicate that The Irrational will be coming back for more, there is probably one more question that you should be thinking about at the moment — would the show fare as well against competition? It has benefited from the lack of scripted programming elsewhere in that it has been able to command a huge chunk of the schedule. That is admittedly not something that other programs have the opportunity to do that are currently off the air.

When will a decision be made?

We tend to think that NBC does have a lot of time to figure this out and yet, it would not come as some big shock that something more is announced on this by the time we get to the first month or two of 2024. An early greenlit for more would help the writers to start to think more ahead!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to the next The Irrational episode

Are you feeling hopeful already that The Irrational season 2 is going to happen at NBC?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







