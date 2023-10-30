The Bear season 3: The big question as renewal looms

We don’t think we need to tell you at this point, but we want nothing more than to see The Bear season 3 get that green light. Why hasn’t that happened yet? We do think that this is the #1 question that is floating around the internet right now.

First and foremost, though, we should go ahead and know this: We don’t think that the Jeremy Allen White series is about to be canceled. This is among the most-popular streaming shows out there, and we’re sure that both FX and Hulu want nothing more than to have it back. We also wouldn’t be surprised if Christopher Storer is already working on the next chapter of the story now that WGA strike is officially over.

Of course, what may make this situation strange for a lot of people out there is simply that news has come out about Storer working on some other things. Just remember that it’s more than possible that he can work on multiple things at the same time. Also, remember that FX may be waiting to announce season 3 until the SAG-AFTRA strike is over and all actors get a fair deal.

In the end, there is still a really great chance that season 3 still premieres in the summer or fall of 2024. The Bear is one of those shows that actually does not take a lot of time in order to film, mostly because of the super-intense way that this show is put together in production. A lot is done in a short period of time, and it’s almost like theater in that sort of way.

The best piece of advice we can give everyone right now is pretty simple: Be patient. We will have a chance to visit Carmy’s world again at some point in the future.

Do you think we are going to get some news on The Bear in the relatively near future?

