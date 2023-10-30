The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: Hopes for November

As we prepare to dive into November, are we going to get some news when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7, including a premiere date?

First and foremost, we absolutely do think that we’re going to be getting some more insight about the future over the course of the rest of the year. Isn’t there a lot to be excited about? Shaun and Lea are now parents and with that, there is so much more content to explore here than ever before! Also, remember for a moment here that we are still holding out hope that Freddie Highmore’s character can reconcile things wiht Dr. Glassman, as this relationship is essential to the series and to Shaun’s life.

For now, let’s go ahead and say this: We are cautiously optimistic that there will be a chance to get at least a few more updates on season 7 next month. With that being said, though, a lot is going to depend heavily on the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We do think that we are inching closer to a deal being reached, but we don’t want to count our metaphorical chickens here before they hatch. That would be a recipe for disaster, after all.

Yet, so long as we get news on a deal for SAG-AFTRA (which is very much deserved) this month, we have optimism that we’re going to have a little more insight on the future. That could include the start of production, or even an announcement of a premiere date.

When could we see the show back?

We’re still hoping for late January or February, but let’s be honest for the time being: ABC can still do whatever they want here. That is the case even if production does kick off again in November.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Good Doctor right now, including other info on what’s to come

What do you most want to see moving into The Good Doctor season 7, no matter when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







