The Good Doctor season 7 premiere date: More January hope?

Is there a reasonable chance that The Good Doctor season 7 could premiere on ABC when we get around to January?

As so many of you are at this point very much aware, we have been waiting for a good while to see the Freddie Highmore series back on the air already. The finale aired back in the spring, and over the past few months the show was on hold due to the WGA strike. Now, the writers can be back at it, but filming still cannot begin due to the SAG-AFTRA still not being resolved.

Over the past week or two, we have had our concerns that we were not going to see the show back anywhere close to January due to the strike still going strong — is that starting to change? Well, there are at least some reasons for optimism now.

In the event that you had not heard the news previously, SAG-AFTRA is going to be meeting soon with the streamers and studios of the AMPTP, and the hope at this point is pretty simple: To try and get some sort of fair deal. Hopefully, the powers-that-be do understand at this point that there is a sense of urgency, and they have to offer some concessions in the event that some of these shows come back on the air in time.

Our current hope

If there is some sort of resolution to the strike over the course of the next couple of weeks, there is a chance that filming could kick off and some work can be done before we get around to Thanksgiving. This is something that we absolutely need here in the event the show is going to meet some of our premiere-date expectations.

Also, we tend to think that season 7 could be really exciting now that Shaun and Lea are parents. There is potential for a lot of interesting stories!

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Good Doctor season 7, no matter when it starts?

