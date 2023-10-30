Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 8: Why did Charlie die?

We knew that there was going to be a lot of tragedy throughout all of Fear the Walking Dead season 8, with it being the final one. What else could you expect at this point?

Of course, we did not necessarily expect all of the tragedy to hit this fast, especially when it includes the loss of a longstanding character in Charlie. Even when she wasn’t on-screen, we 100% knew she was out there — and we certainly did not expect to see her go via taking her own life.

So why did the writers decide to do this? Obviously, there are a number of different reasons, but some of it comes back to many seasons ago, especially when it comes to what happened with Nick. That was a tragedy that really defined the series at a certain part of its story, and this gives us one of the darkest full-circle moments imaginable.

In speaking on this further in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss had to say on the subject:

…The episode obviously takes a lot of complicated turns for Madison, and I think by the end of it, Madison still blames herself for the fact that Charlie did what she did, because she never would’ve gone to Troy if Madison hadn’t rejected her. And it’s put Madison in an even darker place.

From Charlie’s point of view, it felt like her story deserved a more satisfying ending, and it felt like her entrance to the show was kind of her original sin. She lied to Madison about why she was at the stadium, and she is very much responsible for the stadium’s downfall. She killed Nick, and it felt like in her own quest for redemption to put that behind her, we wanted to give her this kind of final, tragic, heroic moment to really help Madison and Strand and Daniel secure what they’re trying to build. And that’s a place where people can be safe. The thing that Madison always wanted for her kids.

Speaking of kids, we know that Madison trying to find her own in Alicia is a part of what will define her moving forward. We’ll see where things go here, but we don’t imagine that anything will come easy. There is no guarantee that the character is even still alive!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

